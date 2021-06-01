PREMIERE
S1 E105/31/21
Semper Fly
Nick, Johnnie and BaoThy are fired up and ready to win it all with their military precision. The trio is playing to help pay off BaoThy’s student loans and take a group adventure. They play Waste Wing, One Small Step, Wedding Clashers and more!
Appearing:Lil Rel Howery
S1 E143 minTV-PGFull EpisodeReality and Game ShowPrimetime
