Main Content

Sisterhood of Hip Hop
WATCH EPISODES

S3 E408/02/16

Show Up & Show Out
Also available on the nbc app

Siya's legal and career problems prove too much to handle, Lee considers leaving Philly permanently, Diamond needs more support from Payro.

Available until 01/01/23
Appearing:Nyemiah SupremeBrianna Perry
Tags: reality, hip hop, siya, diamond, brianna perry, T.I., music, music industry, singer, rapper, Music Career, musician, lee mazin, audra the rapper, Season 3
S3 E444 minTV-PGFull EpisodeReality and Game ShowPrimetime
NBC
  • Season 1
  • Season 2
  • Season 3

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.