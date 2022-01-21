PREMIERE
Sisterhood of Hip Hop
S2 E1
California Love
Diamond considers if she wants to go to Siya and Nyemiah's show in LA after feeling disrespected. T-Pain's interest in working with Siya makes her question her contract with Tank. Brianna is determined to get answers about her future at her label.
