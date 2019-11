Also available on the NBC app

Sue warns David not to get personally invested in his patients' lives, but when two of his patients break up, he can't help but intervene; meanwhile, David is shocked to see Rachel coming out of Sue's office, and Doug asks Julia to be his girlfriend.

Available until 01/01/20

Appearing: Tim Baltz Sue Gillan Mary Holland Hans Holsen Kyle More Joel Murray Meagen Fay Tyla Abercrumbie Bill Cochran Colleen Doyle Mary Grill Paul Grondy Angela Hatz T.J. Jagodowski Nick Johne Beth Melewski Peggy Roeder Jim Scheidhauer Jason Shotts Ted Tremper Jean Doumanian Patrick Daly Chuck Martin Jonathan Stern