Also available on the NBC app

David tries a new therapy exercise, but his own misunderstanding of how the exercise works leads to trouble with his patients and sends him on a mission to intercept a brutally honest letter he wrote and sent to his ex-girlfriend.

Available until 01/01/20

Appearing: Tim Baltz Sue Gillan Mary Holland Hans Holsen Kyle More Joel Murray Meagen Fay Tyla Abercrumbie Brooke Breit Mike Brunlieb Janice Hasegawa Brendan Jennings Peter Kim Emily Peterson Emma Pope Silvia Schueler Claudia Wallace Chloe Wepper Mary Williamson Ted Tremper Jean Doumanian Patrick Daly Chuck Martin Jonathan Stern Graham Linehan