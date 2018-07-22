The Reckoning

Tags: jennifer lopez, ray liotta, drea de matteo, hampton fluker, sarah jeffery, warren kole, vincent laresca, dayo okeniyi, gino anthony pesi, harlee santos, matt wozniak, agent stahl, nick wechsler, season 3 episode 6, nypd, dirty cops, final season
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.