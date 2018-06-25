The Hollow Crown

Also available on the NBC app

When Harlee goes on the warpath after her devastating loss, Woz derails her investigation in order to protect her, but as Woz moves to settle a score of his own, Harlee forms an unlikely alliance with Cole.

Available until 10/01/21

Appearing: Jennifer Lopez Ray Liotta Drea Matteo Warren Kole Dayo Okeniyi Hampton Fluker Vincent Laresca Sarah Jeffery Gino Pesi