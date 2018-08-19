By Virtue Fall

Also available on the NBC app

In the gripping series finale, long-held secrets are revealed as Harlee calls a police commission in a final bid to defeat Ramsey, and Wozniak and the crew scramble to help her make her case.

Appearing: Jennifer Lopez Ray Liotta Drea Matteo Warren Kole Dayo Okeniyi Hampton Fluker Vincent Laresca Sarah Jeffery Gino Pesi