Shades of Blue
WATCH EVERY EPISODE

S3 E1008/19/18

By Virtue Fall
Details
Also available on the NBC app

In the gripping series finale, long-held secrets are revealed as Harlee calls a police commission in a final bid to defeat Ramsey, and Wozniak and the crew scramble to help her make her case.

Appearing:Jennifer LopezRay LiottaDrea MatteoWarren KoleDayo OkeniyiHampton FlukerVincent LarescaSarah JefferyGino Pesi
Tags: jennifer lopez, ray liotta, drea de matteo, hampton fluker, sarah jeffery, warren kole, vincent laresca, dayo okeniyi, gino anthony pesi, harlee santos, matt wozniak, agent stahl, nick wechsler, bruce mcgill, ramsey, nypd, dirty cops, series finale
S3 E1043 minTV-14Full EpisodeDramaPrimetime
Season 3
  • Season 3
  • Season 2
  • Season 1

Episodes (10)

S3 E10 | 08/19/18
By Virtue Fall
S3 E9 | 08/12/18
Goodnight, Sweet Prince
S3 E8 | 08/05/18
Cry Havoc
S3 E7 | 07/29/18
Straight Through the Heart
S3 E6 | 07/22/18
The Reckoning
S3 E5 | 07/15/18
The Blue Wall
S3 E4 | 07/08/18
A Walking Shadow
S3 E3 | 07/01/18
That Way Madness Lies
S3 E2 | 06/24/18
The Hollow Crown
S3 E1 | 06/17/18
Good Police
Most Recent
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Web Exclusive

Clips (36)

You Were a Gift
CLIP 08/19/18
Stahl's Final Move
CLIP 08/12/18
We’ve Got a Problem
CLIP 08/05/18
A Dangerous Road
CLIP 07/22/18
What Is Heaven?
CLIP 07/08/18
The Weight of Madness
CLIP 07/01/18
A Devastating Setback
CLIP 06/24/18
I'll Stand Alone
CLIP 06/17/18
Wozniak Forgives Harlee
CLIP 05/21/17
The End of Julia Ayres
CLIP 05/21/17
Stahl Helps Save Cristina
CLIP 05/14/17
Wozniak Plays Russian Roulette
CLIP 05/07/17
The Crew Is Under Attack
CLIP 04/30/17
Harlee Destroys Stahl
CLIP 04/23/17
Caught in the Crossfire
CLIP 04/16/17
Harlee Comes Clean
CLIP 04/09/17
Shades of Blue: The Best of Woz
CLIP 04/07/17
Shades of Blue: Everyone Has a Role
CLIP 04/05/17
Stay Away from Me
CLIP 04/02/17
Wozniak Exercises His Demons
CLIP 03/26/17
Stahl's Dark Secret Revealed
CLIP 03/19/17
Mutual Assured Destruction
CLIP 03/12/17
Who's the Real Threat?
CLIP 03/05/17
No More Secrets
CLIP 03/31/16
No Straight Line
CLIP 03/24/16
Robbery in Progress
CLIP 03/17/16
Everything Promised
CLIP 03/10/16
An Unexpected Package
CLIP 03/03/16
The Breaking Point
CLIP 02/25/16
Confession of Sins
CLIP 02/18/16
Not Part of the Deal
CLIP 02/11/16
Secrets Revealed
CLIP 02/04/16
A Cry for Help
CLIP 01/28/16
Best Place for a Wire
CLIP 01/21/16
Detecting Lies
CLIP 01/14/16
There's a Rat...
CLIP 01/07/16
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.