Shades of Blue
WATCH EVERY EPISODE

An Unexpected Package

CLIP03/03/16
Details
Also available on the NBC app

A meet-up for the big job turns into a standoff when Harlee and Wozniak are presented with an unexpected - and unwelcome - package.

Appearing:Jennifer LopezRay LiottaWarren Kole
Tags: nbc shades of blue, shades of blue live wire act, watch shades of blue full episode, watch shades of blue video, an unexpected package, jennifer lopez shades of blue, jennifer lopez harlee santos, ray liotta shades of blue, warren kole robert stahl
S1 E95 minHighlightDramaPrimetime
Most Recent
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Web Exclusive

Clips (36)

You Were a Gift
CLIP 08/19/18
Stahl's Final Move
CLIP 08/12/18
We’ve Got a Problem
CLIP 08/05/18
A Dangerous Road
CLIP 07/22/18
What Is Heaven?
CLIP 07/08/18
The Weight of Madness
CLIP 07/01/18
A Devastating Setback
CLIP 06/24/18
I'll Stand Alone
CLIP 06/17/18
Wozniak Forgives Harlee
CLIP 05/21/17
The End of Julia Ayres
CLIP 05/21/17
Stahl Helps Save Cristina
CLIP 05/14/17
Wozniak Plays Russian Roulette
CLIP 05/07/17
The Crew Is Under Attack
CLIP 04/30/17
Harlee Destroys Stahl
CLIP 04/23/17
Caught in the Crossfire
CLIP 04/16/17
Harlee Comes Clean
CLIP 04/09/17
Shades of Blue: The Best of Woz
CLIP 04/07/17
Shades of Blue: Everyone Has a Role
CLIP 04/05/17
Stay Away from Me
CLIP 04/02/17
Wozniak Exercises His Demons
CLIP 03/26/17
Stahl's Dark Secret Revealed
CLIP 03/19/17
Mutual Assured Destruction
CLIP 03/12/17
Who's the Real Threat?
CLIP 03/05/17
No More Secrets
CLIP 03/31/16
No Straight Line
CLIP 03/24/16
Robbery in Progress
CLIP 03/17/16
Everything Promised
CLIP 03/10/16
An Unexpected Package
CLIP 03/03/16
The Breaking Point
CLIP 02/25/16
Confession of Sins
CLIP 02/18/16
Not Part of the Deal
CLIP 02/11/16
Secrets Revealed
CLIP 02/04/16
A Cry for Help
CLIP 01/28/16
Best Place for a Wire
CLIP 01/21/16
Detecting Lies
CLIP 01/14/16
There's a Rat...
CLIP 01/07/16
Season 1
  • Season 3
  • Season 2
  • Season 1

Episodes (13)

S1 E13 | 03/31/16
One Last Lie
S1 E12 | 03/24/16
For I Have Sinned
S1 E11 | 03/18/16
The Breach
S1 E10 | 03/10/16
What Devil Do
S1 E9 | 03/03/16
Live Wire Act
S1 E8 | 02/25/16
Good Cop, Bad Cop
S1 E7 | 02/18/16
Undiscovered Country
S1 E6 | 02/11/16
Fall of Man
S1 E5 | 02/04/16
Equal & Opposite
S1 E4 | 01/28/16
Who Is It That Can Tell Me Who I Am
S1 E3 | 01/21/16
False Face, False Heart
S1 E2 | 01/14/16
Original Sin
S1 E1 | 01/07/16
Pilot
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.