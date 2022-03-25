Main Content

S1 E2405/22/94

Higher Power

A power plant designed by Lucas' father malfunctions and begins to heat the ocean at an alarming rate; the current tour of duty ends.

Appearing:Rosalind AllenRoyce D ApplegateStephanie BeachamJohn D'AquinoJonathan BrandisMichael Costello
