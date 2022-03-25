EXPIRING
Main Content
S1 E2405/22/94
Higher Power
A power plant designed by Lucas' father malfunctions and begins to heat the ocean at an alarming rate; the current tour of duty ends.
TV-PGDrama Primetime Full Episode
Appearing:Rosalind AllenRoyce D ApplegateStephanie BeachamJohn D'AquinoJonathan BrandisMichael Costello
Available until 01/01/23
Tags: SeaQuest, Season 1
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Episodes
