Zack's War

When an ROTC official comes to Bayside to recruit students, Mr. Belding tries to get Zack to change his ways by forcing him to join the Army Cadet Corps, but the program is more difficult than Zack had imagined.

Appearing: Mark-Paul Gosselaar Mario Lopez Dustin Diamond Lark Voorhies Dennis Haskins Tiffani-Amber Thiessen Elizabeth Berkley