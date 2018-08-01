Zack's War

When an ROTC official comes to Bayside to recruit students, Mr. Belding tries to get Zack to change his ways by forcing him to join the Army Cadet Corps, but the program is more difficult than Zack had imagined.
Tags: mark-paul gosselaar, zack morris, mario lopez, ac slater, dustin diamond, screech, tiffani-amber thiessen, kelly kapowski, elizabeth berkley, jessie spano, lark voorhies, lisa turtle, dennis haskins, belding, cylk cozart, high school, army cadets, rotc
