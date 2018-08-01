The Zack Tapes

Also available on the NBC app

Zack puts subliminal messages on Kelly's rock music tape to try to persuade her to ask him to a dance, but when the girls discover his little plot, they turn his own devices against him.

Appearing: Mark-Paul Gosselaar Mario Lopez Dustin Diamond Lark Voorhies Dennis Haskins Tiffani-Amber Thiessen Elizabeth Berkley