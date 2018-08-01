The Wicked Stepbrother: Part 2

Also available on the NBC app

After Jessie's stepbrother, Eric, causes Lisa to wreck Mr. Belding's car, he tries to prevent Zack and Slater from repairing it so he can continue to use the accident as blackmail.

Appearing: Mark-Paul Gosselaar Mario Lopez Dustin Diamond Lark Voorhies Dennis Haskins Tiffani-Amber Thiessen Elizabeth Berkley