The Video Yearbook

When Zack agrees to film the Bayside video yearbook, he sells the footage of the female students to make money to buy a car, but his plan backfires when the students realize what he's up to.

Available until 10/01/21

Appearing: Mark-Paul Gosselaar Mario Lopez Dustin Diamond Lark Voorhies Dennis Haskins Tiffani-Amber Thiessen Elizabeth Berkley