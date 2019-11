Also available on the NBC app

Zack convinces a group of disenchanted teachers to go on strike so that he can go on a three-day ski trip, but his happiness turns to guilt when he realizes the strike will pre-empt the Academic Bowl, which the gang has been studying for all semester.

Available until 10/01/21

Appearing: Mark-Paul Gosselaar Mario Lopez Dustin Diamond Lark Voorhies Dennis Haskins Tiffani-Amber Thiessen Elizabeth Berkley