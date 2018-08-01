When a handsome teacher substitutes for Miss Simpson and all the girls fall for him, the boys hire an actress to pose as his fiancée, but the plan backfires when she mistakes Belding for the substitute.
Tags: mark-paul gosselaar, zack morris, mario lopez, ac slater, dustin diamond, screech, tiffani-amber thiessen, kelly kapowski, elizabeth berkley, jessie spano, lark voorhies, lisa turtle, dennis haskins, belding, ed alonzo, hank stratton, bess meyer, bayside
