Saved by the Bell
WATCH EPISODES

S2 E709/30/89

The Substitute
Details
Also available on the NBC app

When a handsome teacher substitutes for Miss Simpson and all the girls fall for him, the boys hire an actress to pose as his fiancée, but the plan backfires when she mistakes Belding for the substitute.

Available until 10/01/21
Appearing:Mark-Paul GosselaarMario LopezDustin DiamondLark VoorhiesDennis HaskinsTiffani-Amber ThiessenElizabeth Berkley
Tags: mark-paul gosselaar, zack morris, mario lopez, ac slater, dustin diamond, screech, tiffani-amber thiessen, kelly kapowski, elizabeth berkley, jessie spano, lark voorhies, lisa turtle, dennis haskins, belding, ed alonzo, hank stratton, bess meyer, bayside
S2 E723 minTV-GFull EpisodeComedyPrimetime
Season 2
  • Season 1
  • Season 2
  • Season 3
  • Season 4
  • Season 5

Episodes (16)

S2 E1 | 08/20/89
Dancing to the Max
S2 E2 | 08/28/89
The Lisa Card
S2 E3 | 09/08/89
The Gift
S2 E4 | 09/09/89
Fatal Distraction
S2 E5 | 09/16/89
Screech's Woman
S2 E6 | 09/23/89
Aloha Slater
S2 E7 | 09/30/89
The Substitute
S2 E8 | 10/07/89
Cream for a Day
S2 E9 | 10/14/89
Pinned to the Mat
S2 E10 | 10/21/89
Beauty and the Screech
S2 E11 | 11/04/89
The Friendship Business
S2 E12 | 11/11/89
The Mamas and the Papas
S2 E13 | 11/18/89
The Election
S2 E14 | 12/02/89
The Zack Tapes
S2 E15 | 12/09/89
King of the Hill
S2 E16 | 12/16/89
Save That Tiger
Most Recent
  • Most Recent
  • Web Exclusive

Clips (1)

Snow White and the Seven Dorks
CLIP 10/31/18
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.