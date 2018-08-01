Zack asks Kelly to go to the prom with him, but when her dad loses his job, she decides that she shouldn't spend any money on the dance; Screech asks Lisa to the movies; Slater and Jessie decide to go to the prom together.
Tags: mark-paul gosselaar, zack morris, mario lopez, ac slater, dustin diamond, screech, tiffani-amber thiessen, kelly kapowski, elizabeth berkley, jessie spano, lark voorhies, lisa turtle, dennis haskins, belding, john mansfield, dion zamora, high school, prom
