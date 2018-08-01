Saved by the Bell
WATCH EPISODES

S2 E208/28/89

The Lisa Card
Details
Also available on the NBC app

Lisa's dad lets her use his credit card as a reward for good grades, but when she goes overboard and charges way too much, she must find a way to earn money to make the payment.

Available until 09/23/19
Appearing:Mark-Paul GosselaarMario LopezDustin DiamondLark VoorhiesDennis HaskinsTiffani-Amber ThiessenElizabeth Berkley
Tags: mark-paul gosselaar, zack morris, mario lopez, ac slater, dustin diamond, screech, tiffani-amber thiessen, kelly kapowski, elizabeth berkley, jessie spano, lark voorhies, lisa turtle, dennis haskins, belding, carol lawrence, henry brown, bayside high
S2 E222 minTV-GFull EpisodeComedyPrimetime
Season 2
  • Season 1
  • Season 2
  • Season 3
  • Season 4
  • Season 5

Episodes (16)

S2 E1 | 08/20/89
Dancing to the Max
S2 E2 | 08/28/89
The Lisa Card
S2 E3 | 09/08/89
The Gift
S2 E4 | 09/09/89
Fatal Distraction
S2 E5 | 09/16/89
Screech's Woman
S2 E6 | 09/23/89
Aloha Slater
S2 E7 | 09/30/89
The Substitute
S2 E8 | 10/07/89
Cream for a Day
S2 E9 | 10/14/89
Pinned to the Mat
S2 E10 | 10/21/89
Beauty and the Screech
S2 E11 | 11/04/89
The Friendship Business
S2 E12 | 11/11/89
The Mamas and the Papas
S2 E13 | 11/18/89
The Election
S2 E14 | 12/02/89
The Zack Tapes
S2 E15 | 12/09/89
King of the Hill
S2 E16 | 12/16/89
Save That Tiger
Most Recent
  • Most Recent
  • Web Exclusive

Clips (1)

Snow White and the Seven Dorks
CLIP 10/31/18
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.