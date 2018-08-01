The Last Weekend

Also available on the NBC app

The summer ends, and the gang must wrap up their beach club jobs and say goodbye to Malibu Sands, and Zack and Stacey must say goodbye to each other. Leah Remini guest stars.

Appearing: Mark-Paul Gosselaar Mario Lopez Dustin Diamond Lark Voorhies Dennis Haskins Tiffani-Amber Thiessen Elizabeth Berkley