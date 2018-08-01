The Last Dance

Also available on the NBC app

Zack and Kelly plan to go to the upcoming costume ball as Romeo and Juliet, but when Kelly gets a job at The Max, her attractive boss comes between her and Zack. Patrick Muldoon guest stars.

Appearing: Mark-Paul Gosselaar Mario Lopez Dustin Diamond Lark Voorhies Dennis Haskins Tiffani-Amber Thiessen Elizabeth Berkley