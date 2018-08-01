Saved by the Bell
S4 E109/14/91

The Last Dance
Zack and Kelly plan to go to the upcoming costume ball as Romeo and Juliet, but when Kelly gets a job at The Max, her attractive boss comes between her and Zack. Patrick Muldoon guest stars.

Appearing:Mark-Paul GosselaarMario LopezDustin DiamondLark VoorhiesDennis HaskinsTiffani-Amber ThiessenElizabeth Berkley
Tags: mark-paul gosselaar, zack morris, mario lopez, ac slater, dustin diamond, screech, lark voorhies, lisa turtle, dennis haskins, belding, tiffani-amber thiessen, kelly kapowski, elizabeth berkley, jessie spano, patrick muldoon, scott wolf, high school
