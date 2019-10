Also available on the NBC app

When Mr. Belding's younger and more hip brother, Rod, substitute teaches at Bayside, he gets on the kids' good side by offering to take them whitewater rafting, but when he ditches them at the last minute, Mr. Belding must save the day.

Available until 10/01/21

Appearing: Mark-Paul Gosselaar Mario Lopez Dustin Diamond Lark Voorhies Dennis Haskins Tiffani-Amber Thiessen Elizabeth Berkley