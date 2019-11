Also available on the NBC app

Kelly has to babysit her baby brother, so she brings him to school, but when she injures her arm, Zack and the gang must look after the baby and keep him hidden from Mr. Belding, who suspects the gang may be up to something.

Available until 10/01/21

Appearing: Mark-Paul Gosselaar Mario Lopez Dustin Diamond Lark Voorhies Dennis Haskins Tiffani-Amber Thiessen Elizabeth Berkley