Summer Love

Also available on the NBC app

When eighth-grader Zack runs into a ninth-grader he met during the summer and lied to about his age, he tries to keep up the charade. Carla Gugino guest stars.

Available until 10/01/21

Appearing: Mark-Paul Gosselaar Mario Lopez Dustin Diamond Lark Voorhies Dennis Haskins Tiffani-Amber Thiessen Elizabeth Berkley