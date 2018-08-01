Saved by the Bell
WATCH EPISODES

S1 E601/04/89

Showdown
Details
Also available on the NBC app

Zack and the gang encourage Screech to stand up to a bully, unaware of the reason behind the boy's tough exterior. Andras Jones guest stars.

Appearing:Mark-Paul GosselaarMario LopezDustin DiamondLark VoorhiesDennis HaskinsTiffani-Amber ThiessenElizabeth Berkley
Tags: hayley mills, miss bliss, mark-paul gosselaar, zack morris, dennis haskins, mr belding, dustin diamond, screech, lark voorhies, lisa turtle, joan ryan, max battimo, heather hopper, tk carter, good morning miss bliss, high school, andras jones
S1 E622 minTV-GFull EpisodeComedyPrimetime
Season 1
  • Season 1
  • Season 2
  • Season 3
  • Season 4
  • Season 5

Episodes (13)

S1 E1 | 11/30/88
Summer Love
S1 E2 | 12/07/88
Love Letters
S1 E3 | 12/14/88
Wall Street
S1 E4 | 12/21/88
Leaping to Conclusions
S1 E5 | 12/28/88
Parents and Teachers
S1 E6 | 01/04/89
Showdown
S1 E7 | 02/04/89
Save the Last Dance for Me
S1 E8 | 02/11/89
The Boy Who Cried Rat
S1 E9 | 02/18/89
Let's Get Together
S1 E10 | 02/25/89
Practical Jokes
S1 E11 | 03/04/89
Stevie
S1 E12 | 03/11/89
Clubs and Cliques
S1 E13 | 03/18/89
The Mentor
Most Recent
  • Most Recent
  • Web Exclusive

Clips (1)

Snow White and the Seven Dorks
CLIP 10/31/18
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.