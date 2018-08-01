Also available on the NBC app

When Zack can't find anyone willing to date Screech, Zack dresses up as a girl and poses as Bambi, a girl with a crush on Screech, but things go awry when Screech really falls for Bambi.

Available until 10/01/21

Appearing: Mark-Paul Gosselaar Mario Lopez Dustin Diamond Lark Voorhies Dennis Haskins Tiffani-Amber Thiessen Elizabeth Berkley