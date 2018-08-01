Screech's Spaghetti Sauce

Also available on the NBC app

When the gang produces a cable access show, Screech's cooking segment is a hit, so the gang decides to sell his famous spaghetti sauce; as a result of Screech's success, he lands a girlfriend. Soleil Moon Frye guest stars.

Appearing: Mark-Paul Gosselaar Mario Lopez Dustin Diamond Lark Voorhies Dennis Haskins Tiffani-Amber Thiessen Elizabeth Berkley