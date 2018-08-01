Screech's Spaghetti Sauce

When the gang produces a cable access show, Screech's cooking segment is a hit, so the gang decides to sell his famous spaghetti sauce; as a result of Screech's success, he lands a girlfriend. Soleil Moon Frye guest stars.
Tags: mark-paul gosselaar, zack morris, mario lopez, ac slater, dustin diamond, screech, lark voorhies, lisa turtle, dennis haskins, belding, tiffani-amber thiessen, kelly kapowski, elizabeth berkley, jessie spano, soleil moon frye, elizabeth anne allen
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.