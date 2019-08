Also available on the NBC app

When Mr. Belding wants to talk to Zack's father about his failing grades, Zack hires an actor to play his dad in the meeting, but things go awry when Mr. Belding and the real Mr. Morris run into each other at a school carnival.

Appearing: Mark-Paul Gosselaar Mario Lopez Dustin Diamond Lark Voorhies Dennis Haskins Tiffani-Amber Thiessen Elizabeth Berkley