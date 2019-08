Also available on the NBC app

The gang does a biology project at the pond next to Bayside and takes care of an injured duck named Becky, but when oil is discovered at the school during a dig for a new goal post, an oil company wants to destroy the pond.

Appearing: Mark-Paul Gosselaar Mario Lopez Dustin Diamond Lark Voorhies Dennis Haskins Tiffani-Amber Thiessen Elizabeth Berkley