Pinned to the Mat

Zack bets that Slater will win the upcoming wrestling match, but Slater unexpectedly quits the wrestling team for cooking lessons to train to be a chef, forcing Zack to improvise a solution.

Appearing: Mark-Paul Gosselaar Mario Lopez Dustin Diamond Lark Voorhies Dennis Haskins Tiffani-Amber Thiessen Elizabeth Berkley