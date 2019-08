Also available on the NBC app

Zack convinces Belding to fire the nerds who own the student store so that he and the gang can reopen it as a "cool" store; when his plan backfires because no one wants to shop there, he sells calendars of the girls' swim team to boost business.

Appearing: Mark-Paul Gosselaar Mario Lopez Dustin Diamond Lark Voorhies Dennis Haskins Tiffani-Amber Thiessen Elizabeth Berkley