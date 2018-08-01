Also available on the NBC app

Slater and Screech enter the Miss Bayside beauty pageant to win a bet over which of the boys could win the contest; meanwhile, Jessie protests the pageant over its sexism.

Available until 10/01/21

Appearing: Mark-Paul Gosselaar Mario Lopez Dustin Diamond Lark Voorhies Dennis Haskins Tiffani-Amber Thiessen Elizabeth Berkley