Home for Christmas: Part 2

Laura wants a jacket for her dad, but when her boss thinks she's stolen it, he fires her; the gang tries to help Laura and her father get back on their feet, and the Morris family invites them to stay for Christmas.

Appearing: Mark-Paul Gosselaar Mario Lopez Dustin Diamond Lark Voorhies Dennis Haskins Tiffani-Amber Thiessen Elizabeth Berkley