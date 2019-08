Also available on the NBC app

Zack falls for Kristy, a girl who wants to join the wrestling team but is barred from joining because of her gender; the gang decides to help her out, but things get complicated when Kristy gets too friendly with Slater.

Appearing: Mark-Paul Gosselaar Mario Lopez Dustin Diamond Lark Voorhies Dennis Haskins Tiffani-Amber Thiessen Elizabeth Berkley