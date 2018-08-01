From Nurse to Worse

Also available on the NBC app

Zack asks Kelly to go steady, but things get complicated when he falls for the new school nurse; meanwhile, Slater is scared of getting a flu shot. Nancy Valen guest stars.

Available until 10/01/21

Appearing: Mark-Paul Gosselaar Mario Lopez Dustin Diamond Lark Voorhies Dennis Haskins Tiffani-Amber Thiessen Elizabeth Berkley