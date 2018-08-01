Also available on the NBC app

Zack, Screech and Slater make fake IDs to get into an over-18 nightclub, where they discover Kelly's boyfriend with another girl. Patrick Muldoon guest stars.

Available until 09/23/19

Appearing: Mark-Paul Gosselaar Mario Lopez Dustin Diamond Lark Voorhies Dennis Haskins Tiffani-Amber Thiessen Elizabeth Berkley