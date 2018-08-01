Driver's Education

Also available on the NBC app

When Slater does well in driver's ed class, Zack is jealous and plots to make Slater fail his driver's test, but his plan backfires. Jack Angeles guest stars.

Available until 10/01/21

Appearing: Mark-Paul Gosselaar Mario Lopez Dustin Diamond Lark Voorhies Dennis Haskins Tiffani-Amber Thiessen Elizabeth Berkley