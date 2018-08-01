Zack wants to join in the fun of Cut Day, a day on which students skip class, but he already has too many absences and will get suspended if he skips, so Mr. Belding tries his hardest to keep an eye on him all day.
Tags: mark-paul gosselaar, zack morris, mario lopez, ac slater, dustin diamond, screech, lark voorhies, lisa turtle, dennis haskins, belding, tiffani-amber thiessen, kelly kapowski, elizabeth berkley, jessie spano, david kriegel, high school
