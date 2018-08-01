Saved by the Bell
S5 E1210/17/92

Class Rings
Details
When Zack is assigned the job of buying class rings for the graduating class, he negotiates a great deal with a ring salesman, but when he realizes he's been scammed, he plots revenge.

Appearing:Mark-Paul GosselaarMario LopezDustin DiamondLark VoorhiesDennis HaskinsTiffani-Amber ThiessenElizabeth Berkley
Tags: mark-paul gosselaar, zack morris, mario lopez, ac slater, dustin diamond, screech, lark voorhies, lisa turtle, dennis haskins, belding, tiffani-amber thiessen, kelly kapowski, elizabeth berkley, jessie spano, leanna creel, gary beach, troy fromin, bayside
S5 E1223 minTV-GFull EpisodeComedyPrimetime
