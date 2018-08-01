Check Your Mate

Also available on the NBC app

Screech wins a spot in the chess tournament finals, but when his lucky chess beret is stolen, his confidence is gone and Zack and the gang must get the hat back to help him and themselves. Tori Spelling guest stars.

Appearing: Mark-Paul Gosselaar Mario Lopez Dustin Diamond Lark Voorhies Dennis Haskins Tiffani-Amber Thiessen Elizabeth Berkley