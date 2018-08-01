Saved by the Bell
S4 E1010/19/91

Boss Lady
Details
Carosi leaves Stacey in charge of the club, but chaos ensues when she realizes that her father has mistakenly booked two parties for the same night, and Zack and the gang must help her out. Leah Remini guest stars.

Appearing:Mark-Paul GosselaarMario LopezDustin DiamondLark VoorhiesDennis HaskinsTiffani-Amber ThiessenElizabeth Berkley
S4 E1022 minTV-GFull EpisodeComedyPrimetime
Snow White and the Seven Dorks
CLIP 10/31/18
