Carosi leaves Stacey in charge of the club, but chaos ensues when she realizes that her father has mistakenly booked two parties for the same night, and Zack and the gang must help her out. Leah Remini guest stars.
mark-paul gosselaar, zack morris, mario lopez, ac slater, dustin diamond, screech, lark voorhies, lisa turtle, dennis haskins, belding, tiffani-amber thiessen, kelly kapowski, elizabeth berkley, jessie spano, ernie sabella, leah remini, ann savage
