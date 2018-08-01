Also available on the NBC app

Carosi leaves Stacey in charge of the club, but chaos ensues when she realizes that her father has mistakenly booked two parties for the same night, and Zack and the gang must help her out. Leah Remini guest stars.

Appearing: Mark-Paul Gosselaar Mario Lopez Dustin Diamond Lark Voorhies Dennis Haskins Tiffani-Amber Thiessen Elizabeth Berkley