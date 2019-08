Also available on the NBC app

When Slater must choose between moving to Hawaii with his dad or staying at Bayside, Zack schemes to get Slater to make the move so Zack can have Kelly all to himself, but the scheme backfires when Slater catches on to his antics.

Appearing: Mark-Paul Gosselaar Mario Lopez Dustin Diamond Lark Voorhies Dennis Haskins Tiffani-Amber Thiessen Elizabeth Berkley