When the gang camps out at the mall to buy tickets to a concert, Zack finds a bag containing $5,000 and plans to use the money to buy - and then scalp - tickets for the concert, but the owners of the cash want it back.

Available until 10/01/21

Appearing: Mark-Paul Gosselaar Mario Lopez Dustin Diamond Lark Voorhies Dennis Haskins Tiffani-Amber Thiessen Elizabeth Berkley