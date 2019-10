Also available on the NBC app

Zack's newest money-making scheme is a hotline for giving advice to teens with Lisa's help, but when Lisa quits, Zack is forced to run the line by himself, which results in him giving bad advice and having to deal with the consequences.

Available until 10/01/21

Appearing: Mark-Paul Gosselaar Mario Lopez Dustin Diamond Lark Voorhies Dennis Haskins Tiffani-Amber Thiessen Elizabeth Berkley