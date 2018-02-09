Saved by the Bell: The New Class
S4 E18 11/02/96

Vote Screech
Screech (Dustin Diamond) organizes a "Get Out the Vote" drive at the mall, and Ryan (Richard Lee Jackson) has to tell Rachel (Sarah Lancaster) that she can't sing to save his band. Josh Cruze guest stars.

Appearing:
