Screech (Dustin Diamond) organizes a "Get Out the Vote" drive at the mall, and Ryan (Richard Lee Jackson) has to tell Rachel (Sarah Lancaster) that she can't sing to save his band. Josh Cruze guest stars.
Appearing:
Tags: nbc saved by the bell the new class, watch saved by the bell the new class, dustin diamond screech, dennis haskins, richard lee jackson, sarah lancaster, samantha becker, lindsey mckeon, ben gould, anthony harrell, season 4 episode 18, vote screech, josh cruze
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.