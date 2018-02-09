A reality show does a project on Ryan (Richard Lee Jackson) and the gang to show their responsibility. They are excited to be on TV until they see the show, which portrays them as selfish and irresponsible people.
Appearing:
Tags: nbc saved by the bell the new class, watch saved by the bell the new class episode, dustin diamond screech, dennis haskins belding, richard lee jackson, sarah lancaster, samantha becker, lindsey mckeon, ben gould, anthony harrell, season 4 episode 16, trash tv
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.