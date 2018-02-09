Katie (Lindsey McKeon) and Nicky (Ben Gould) try to help Maria's (Samantha Becker) radio show by hosting with her. Nicky and Maria develop unexpected feelings for each other, which angers his girlfriend, Katie.
Appearing:
Tags: nbc saved by the bell the new class, watch saved by the bell the new class episode, dustin diamond screech, dennis haskins, richard lee jackson, sarah lancaster, samantha becker, lindsey mckeon, ben gould, anthony harrell, season 4 episode 11, the last to know
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.