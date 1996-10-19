Saved by the Bell: The New Class
WATCH EPISODES

S4 E1410/19/96

The Final Curtain
Details
Also available on the NBC app

Eric (Anthony Harrell) befriends a comedian at the hospital. The comedian dies the night before Eric is set to sing for the hospital's patients. Milo Ventimiglia and Jack Carter guest star.

Appearing:
Tags: nbc saved by the bell the new class, watch saved by the bell the new class episode, dustin diamond, dennis haskins, richard lee jackson, sarah lancaster, samantha becker, lindsey mckeon, season 4 episode 14, the final curtain, milo ventimiglia, jack carter
S4 E1421 minTV-PGFull EpisodeComedyPrimetime
Season 4
  • Season 1
  • Season 2
  • Season 3
  • Season 4
  • Season 5
  • Season 6
  • Season 7

Episodes (26)

S4 E1 | 09/07/96
Oh, Brother!
S4 E2 | 09/07/96
Unequal Opportunity
S4 E3 | 09/14/96
Baby Care
S4 E4 | 09/14/96
Backstage Pass
S4 E5 | 09/21/96
The Tall and the Short of It
S4 E6 | 09/21/96
Little Hero
S4 E7 | 09/28/96
Student Court
S4 E8 | 09/28/96
Fall Formal
S4 E9 | 10/05/96
To Tell the Truth
S4 E10 | 10/05/96
Wrestling with Failure
S4 E11 | 10/12/96
The Last to Know
S4 E12 | 10/12/96
Renaissance Faire
S4 E13 | 10/19/96
Hospital Blues
S4 E14 | 10/19/96
The Final Curtain
S4 E15 | 10/26/96
Karate Kids
S4 E16 | 10/26/96
Trash TV
S4 E17 | 11/02/96
Campaign Fever
S4 E18 | 11/02/96
Vote Screech
S4 E19 | 11/09/96
The Wrong Stuff
S4 E20 | 11/09/96
Science Fair
S4 E21 | 11/16/96
The Fifth Wheel
S4 E22 | 11/16/96
The Kiss
S4 E23 | 11/23/96
Balancing Act
S4 E24 | 11/23/96
Stealing Screech
S4 E25 | 12/14/96
Fire at the Max: Part 1
S4 E26 | 12/14/96
Fire at the Max: Part 2
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.