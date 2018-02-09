It is the year 2020 and the graduating class of Bayside High sits in the principal's office with an old Mr. Belding (Dennis Haskins) as they open a time capsule left behind by Bayside's graduating class of 1995.
Appearing:
Tags: nbc saved by the bell the new class, watch saved by the bell the new class episode, dustin diamond, dennis haskins belding, christian oliver, sarah lancaster, jonathan angel, bianca lawson, natalia cigliuti, spankee rodgers, season 2 episode 19, the class of 2020
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.