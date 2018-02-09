Saved by the Bell: The New Class
WATCH EPISODES

S2 E1911/19/94

The Class of 2020
Details
Also available on the NBC app

It is the year 2020 and the graduating class of Bayside High sits in the principal's office with an old Mr. Belding (Dennis Haskins) as they open a time capsule left behind by Bayside's graduating class of 1995.

Appearing:
Tags: nbc saved by the bell the new class, watch saved by the bell the new class episode, dustin diamond, dennis haskins belding, christian oliver, sarah lancaster, jonathan angel, bianca lawson, natalia cigliuti, spankee rodgers, season 2 episode 19, the class of 2020
S2 E1922 minTV-PGFull EpisodeComedyPrimetime
Season 2
  • Season 1
  • Season 2
  • Season 3
  • Season 4
  • Season 5
  • Season 6
  • Season 7

Episodes (26)

S2 E1 | 09/10/94
All Play and No Work
S2 E2 | 09/17/94
Let the Games Begin
S2 E3 | 09/17/94
Blood Money
S2 E4 | 09/24/94
Squash It
S2 E5 | 09/24/94
Brian’s Girlfriend
S2 E6 | 10/01/94
The People’s Choice
S2 E7 | 10/01/94
Rachel’s Choice
S2 E8 | 10/08/94
Belding’s Prank
S2 E9 | 10/08/94
A Matter of Trust
S2 E10 | 10/10/94
The Return of Screech
S2 E11 | 10/15/94
Tommy the Tenor
S2 E12 | 10/15/94
Christmas in July
S2 E13 | 10/22/94
Bayside Story
S2 E14 | 10/22/94
Farewell Dance
S2 E15 | 10/29/94
A Perfect Lindsay
S2 E16 | 10/29/94
Back at the Ranch
S2 E17 | 11/05/94
Wanna Bet?
S2 E18 | 11/12/94
Breaking Up
S2 E19 | 11/19/94
The Class of 2020
S2 E20 | 11/19/94
Drinking 101
S2 E21 | 11/26/94
Feuding Friends
S2 E22 | 12/03/94
To Cheat or Not to Cheat
S2 E23 | 12/10/94
The D Stands for Dropout
S2 E24 | 12/24/94
Goodbye Bayside: Part 1
S2 E25 | 12/31/94
Belding’s Prize
S2 E26 | 12/31/94
Goodbye Bayside: Part 2
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.