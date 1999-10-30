At the police academy, the gang participates in a cadet competition, and their commanding officer pressures them to cheat to win. Screech (Dustin Diamond) and Mr. Belding (Dennis Haskins) enter a chili cook-off.
Tags: nbc saved by the bell the new class, watch saved by the bell the new class episodes, dustin diamond screech, dennis haskins belding, samantha becker, ben gould, lindsey mckeon, anthony harrell, ashley lyn cafagna, season 7 episode 7, don't follow the leader
