Rachel (Sarah Lancaster) goes on a date with a college boy but feels guilty when she becomes the victim of abuse. Screech (Dustin Diamond) is hounded by a crazy lunch lady. Brody Hutzler guest stars.
Appearing:
Tags: nbc saved by the bell the new class, watch saved by the bell the new class episodes, dustin diamond, dennis haskins, jonathan angel, natalia cigliuti, sarah lancaster, richard lee jackson, salim grant, samantha becker, season 3 episode 10, boundaries, brody hutzler
