Saved by the Bell: The New Class
WATCH EPISODES

S3 E1010/14/95

Boundaries
Details
Also available on the NBC app

Rachel (Sarah Lancaster) goes on a date with a college boy but feels guilty when she becomes the victim of abuse. Screech (Dustin Diamond) is hounded by a crazy lunch lady. Brody Hutzler guest stars.

Appearing:
Tags: nbc saved by the bell the new class, watch saved by the bell the new class episodes, dustin diamond, dennis haskins, jonathan angel, natalia cigliuti, sarah lancaster, richard lee jackson, salim grant, samantha becker, season 3 episode 10, boundaries, brody hutzler
S3 E1021 minTV-PGFull EpisodeComedyPrimetime
Season 3
  • Season 1
  • Season 2
  • Season 3
  • Season 4
  • Season 5
  • Season 6
  • Season 7

Episodes (26)

S3 E1 | 09/09/95
Welcome to Bayside
S3 E2 | 09/09/95
The Love Bug
S3 E3 | 09/16/95
Driving School
S3 E4 | 09/16/95
What’s the Problem
S3 E5 | 09/30/95
Air Screech
S3 E6 | 09/30/95
Big Screech on Campus
S3 E7 | 10/07/95
Acting Jealous
S3 E8 | 10/07/95
Maria’s Movie Star
S3 E9 | 10/14/95
Hollywood, Here He Is
S3 E10 | 10/14/95
Boundaries
S3 E11 | 10/21/95
Ryan’s Worst Nightmare
S3 E12 | 10/21/95
Prom Dates
S3 E13 | 10/28/95
Thomas D
S3 E14 | 10/28/95
Fear of Falling
S3 E15 | 11/04/95
The Principal’s Principles
S3 E16 | 11/04/95
Screech’s Millions
S3 E17 | 11/11/95
My Best Friends
S3 E18 | 11/11/95
Lindsay’s Dilemma
S3 E19 | 11/18/95
R.J.’s Handicap
S3 E20 | 11/18/95
Screech’s Dream
S3 E21 | 11/25/95
Casino I.D.'s
S3 E22 | 11/25/95
Green Card
S3 E23 | 12/02/95
No Smoking
S3 E24 | 12/02/95
The Fallout
S3 E25 | 12/09/95
Christmas Gift
S3 E26 | 12/09/95
New Year’s Resolutions
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.